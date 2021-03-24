Chassity Nicole Brown Brister, 37, of Crystal Springs, passed away on March 16, 2021, at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson. She was born Oct. 28, 1983, in Hattiesburg and was raised in Soso.

Funeral services were held March 19 at Stringer Family Chapel. Burial followed at Crystal Springs City Cemetery.

Mrs. Brister was a loving wife, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, and friend. She was pursuing her accounting degree at Mississippi College. She loved to travel, visiting the mountains and taking cruises with her family. Chassity had a giving and servant’s heart. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Broadway; her father, Stanley Brown; and maternal grandmother, Tommie Jean Welch.

Survivors include her loving husband of 15 years, James M. (Jay) Brister; brother, Brandon Brown, of Jackson; stepmother, Sue Brown, of Columbiana, Ala.; in-laws, Ben and Katherine Brister, of Crystal Springs; sister-in-law, Christy Brister-Bridges, of Brandon; niece, Meagan Bridges, of Brandon; nephew, Josh Bridges, of Brandon; special friends, Jennifer and Ferdy Pippen, of Waynesboro; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Pallbearers were Josh Bridges, Ferdy Pippen, Brandon Thaxton, Corley Thaxton, Kris Leggett, and Brian Jordan.