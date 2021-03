The Crystal Springs Lions Club is selling flats of strawberries available by pre-sale only until Thursday, April 1.

The club’s annual berry sale is a major fundraiser that helps fund its community service projects during the year. Contact any club member or visit Copiah Bank in Crystal Springs to reserve at a cost of $24 per flat.

Strawberries will be available for pickup at Railroad Park from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, April 3.