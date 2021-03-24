Hazlehurst Garden Club thanks supporters By Editor | March 24, 2021 The Hazlehurst Garden Club would like to thank everyone who bought geraniums and ferns this year in its annual fundraiser. Profits are used for a scholarship to a deserving student at Co-Lin. Posted in News Related Posts Wesson Garden Club learns about container gardening March 24, 2021 Hazlehurst Yard of the Month March 24, 2021 Local libraries to observe Fine Free Week April 5-9 March 24, 2021 CS Lions Club annual strawberry sale underway March 24, 2021 St. Paddy’s celebration planned for March 20 in Crystal Springs March 19, 2021