Local libraries to observe Fine Free Week April 5-9

All Copiah-Jefferson Regional Library locations (Hazlehurst, Crystal Springs, Wesson, Georgetown, and Fayette) will observe Fine Free Week as part of National Library Week April 5-9.

During this time, patrons may return all overdue items to any CJRL location, and no fines will be assessed for the returned items. Members with amounts over $25, are asked to see a manager for further instructions.

The account holder must be physically present to participate.

For more information, check with a staff member at any location.