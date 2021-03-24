Funeral service for Sue Ann Edwards Hamm were held March 24, 2021, at Sylvarena Baptist Church, Wesson, with interment at the church cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Sue was born at home on Steele Road in Steele, March 1, 1947, to John D. and Christine Marie Edwards. She was the fourth child and first daughter in what would eventually be a group of six siblings. Like most farm children of her age, Sue’s childhood was more about work and responsibility than it was about play and adventure. In spring, she helped plant the gardens. In summer, she helped pick, can, and otherwise process the produce so we could continue to have food throughout the coming winter.

Sue was an excellent student while attending grades one through 12 at Harperville Attendance Center in Harperville. She went on to marry the love of her life and raise a family while traveling the states with her husband for work. Later in life, she gained her BS in counseling from Liberty University. This was an apt degree as Sue always had the ability to show empathy and concern for the needs and problems of others. Her deep faith in the love of God and the grace of Christ made her the perfect conduit for the Holy Spirit to move in the lives of others through her with His gift of counsel. Through her guidance, an untold number of souls were won for Christ.

Throughout her life, it was not uncommon for her to have persons not related to her living in her home as they overcame problems in this life. Her generosity seemed almost infinite as she gave not only of her time but also of her resources, often doing without herself so that others would have what they needed. Her church family was always central to her life. She studied scripture and taught Sunday school for most of her life, sharing the love of God.

Sue was preceded in death by her father, John D. Edwards; and brothers, John Milton Edwards and Steven Thomas “Tommy” Edwards.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, August F. Hamm; daughters, Misty Karen Williams Wise and Cynthia Grace Hamm Tronstad; son, David Ashley Hamm; as well as 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.