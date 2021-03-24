Wesson Garden Club learns about container gardening



The March meeting of the Wesson Garden Club was held March 18 at the American Legion, Post 75. Those in attendance were Sonya Cowen, Robin Furr, Alana Hughes, Rhonda Ishee, Denise Jackson, Camille Johnston, June Owens, Pam Owens, Jennifer Peets, Joy Phillips, Jean Ricks, Debbie Smith, Lisa Smith, Nikki Smith, and Dixie Thornton. Hostesses providing delicious refreshments were Sonya Cowen, Robin Furr, and Rhonda Ishee.

After the business session, the meeting was turned over to club member Alana Hughes, who presented an interesting and informative demonstration on “Container Gardening.”

The meeting was adjourned with the next meeting being on April 20 at Wesson Baptist Church.