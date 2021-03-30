Annie C. Hollis made her peaceful transition at her home in Chicago, Ill., on Feb. 1, 2021. She was the ninth child of 12 children born to Ralph and Cornelia Smith. Seven brothers and two sisters preceded her in death.

Ann graduated from Parrish High School in Hazlehurst, earned her B.S. degree from Alcorn A&M University, and later received her Master’s of Education from Chicago State University and Northeastern Illinois University.

Annie C. was a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools for 36 years. She was married to the late Roy D. Hollis for 40 years, and he preceded her in death in 2018.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory two daughters, Judith Hollis, Kimberly Williams (Maurice); one son, Roy Thomas Hollis, of Chicago; four loving grandchildren, Jailen Williams, Roy D. Hollis II, Sophia R.E. Hollis, Nora Hollis; two loving sisters, Zenola Holloway, of North Aurora, Ill.; Elizabeth Smith, of Homewood, Ill.; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, and many friends.