Sunday, April 11

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on Dentville Road will hold their Women’s Empowerment Day Program on at 10:30 a.m. April 11. Guest speaker is Evangelist Shandra Lofton from Divine Power of God Holiness Church. Rev. Craig Walker is the pastor.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.