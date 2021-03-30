A funeral service was held March 30, 2021, for Jeff Ray at Riverwood Family. He passed at the age of 63 on March 26 in Wesson, while at home.

Jeff was born Dec. 12, 1957, to Preston Allen Luther “A.L.” Ray and Etta Pearl Smith Ray in Brookhaven. He was a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln High School in 1975 and Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in 1977. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Science in social work from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1981, and later his Master of Science in management from Belhaven University in 2006. He was employed as a social worker with Van Winkle Home Health, the Department of Human Services in Brookhaven and Jackson, King’s Daughters Medical Center, and retired from the Mississippi Adolescent Center as director of risk management in 2012 after 27 years with the state.

Jeff was a very talented drummer. He began his journey with music with his first band, “The Rejects,” at the age of 15. He went on to play in various bands, Pluto Bandito, Elbert Shiver, and Cry Wolf to name a few, making lifelong friends and an impact on everyone he met. He was also a member of the drum line at Copiah-Lincoln High School, Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, Mississippi State, and the University of Southern Mississippi. Although music was a lifelong enjoyment, his pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. He never missed an event no matter how small or far away. He led in life with great support and wisdom that will not soon be forgotten. His love for teaching his grandchildren to fish or the discussion of his latest book will be greatly missed. He was the most amazing father and grandfather we could have asked for.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.L. Ray and Etta Pearl Ray; and brother, Preston Ray.

He is survived by his brother, Michael Ray (Sandra); sons, Zachary “Zack” Felix Ray, and Preston Loranzy Ray; daughter, Dorothy Claire Ray McManus (Jared); grandsons, Jayden Ray, Landon Ray, and Brian Ray; granddaughters, Isabelle Ray and Scarlette McManus; and mother of his children, Ruthie Catt Stewart.