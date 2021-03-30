Johnathan Hart Buck, 37, passed away March 13, 2021. A graveside service was held March 24 at New Lillie Mae M.B. Church Cemetery, with Dr. M.J. Williams Sr. officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Johnathan was born on Nov. 3, 1983, in Hazlehurst to Nora Wiley and Johnny L. Robinson. He was employed with Western Container Corp.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Ruthie Mae Robinson, Alfred C. Buck, Elise Thomas, Howard Thomas; and brother, Gary Buck.

Survivors include his mother, Nora Wiley, of Hazlehurst; father, Johnny L. Robinson, of Georgetown; children, Johnquel Buck, of Spokane, Wash.; Ja’khai Walker, of Byram; sisters, Cassandra Buck Clayton, Kimeiriakis McClain, Shalonda Robinson, Shana Robinson; and brothers, David Evans, Jasper Robinson, Johnny Tillman, Justin Robinson, and Jeffery Dering.