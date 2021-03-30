Seth Sullivan

Seth Alexander Sullivan, 27, of Florence, passed away March 29, 2021, at his residence. A graveside service was held March 30 at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Mr. Sullivan was a member of Harmony Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Sammie Howard; and paternal grandparents, Mildred Sullivan Dunegan and Washington Alexander Holloway.

He is survived by his parents, Steven A. Sullivan and Mary Sherlene Sullivan; and maternal grandmother, Glenda J. Howard.