Clyde Harold Williams, 77, passed away March 30, 2021. A funeral service was held April 2 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home, with Bishop Lee McLeod officiating.

Mr. Williams, better known as Bucket, was born Nov. 21, 1943, to Ruth Collins Williams Jackson and Virgil Williams Sr.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Jessie Jackson; wife, Cora Rhymes Williams; sisters, Geneva Jackson, Betty Johnson; and brothers, Virgil Williams Jr. and Lee Dale Jackson.

Survivors include brothers, Earl Williams, Jimmy Jackson, Jessie Jackson; sisters, Francise Jackson, Hazel Rockingham; and stepdaughter, Shirley Rhymes Jenkins.