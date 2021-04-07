Crystal Springs community cleanup set for Saturday The City of Crystal Springs is holding a community cleanup from 8 a.m. until noon April 10 for citizens to take a part in keeping the community clean. Civic organizations and church groups are encouraged to gather and clean their areas of the community. Gloves, trash bags, and assistance with unloading will be provided behind First Baptist Church. In addition to a concentrated effort to pick up trash and clean debris, hazardous materials can also be disposed of during the event. There will be dumpsters to take trash, tires, old batteries, appliances, electronics, paint, scrap metal, and other hazardous materials. For more information about the event or to sign up for specific locations needing attention, call Crystal Springs City Hall at 601-892-1212. The event is being sponsored by the City, Keep Copiah County Beautiful, and Great American Cleanup.