Easter Celebration for Children

The City of Hazlehurst hosted an Easter drive-thru Saturday for area children to come and receive candy and celebrate. An Easter egg hunt was not held because of health concerns caused by COVID-19. Community organizations, including law officers from the Hazlehurst Police Department and the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office came together to hand out candy and interact with the children during the event. There was also participation by political candidates. Mayor Shirley Sandifer estimated 50-60 vehicles came through and thanked the 15 vendors who participated.