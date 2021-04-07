F.K. and Lucile Horton Scholarship endowed at Co-Lin

The F.K. and Lucile Horton Scholarship was recently endowed with the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation by their children Letha Presley, Francis K. Horton III, and Alison Fryant. This scholarship was established to benefit a student pursuing an education in the Early Childhood Education program, with preference given to a single mother.

F.K. Horton was a longtime director of maintenance at Co-Lin, a veteran of the Korean War, and served in the U.S. Navy. Lucile Horton was director of the Early Childhood Development Technology program for many years and was honored with the Ageless Hero Award from the town of Wesson. The Hortons were members of Sylvarena Baptist Church in Wesson, where they both taught Sunday school, and F.K. was a deacon for 40 years.

Contributions to the F.K. and Lucile Horton Scholarship, or any other scholarship, can be mailed to the Co-Lin Foundation at P.O. Box 649, Wesson, MS 39191, or made online at https://www.colin.edu/alumni-foundation/give-now/.