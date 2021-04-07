Heidi Nell Jackson, 47, passed away April 1, 2021, at her home in Crystal Springs. Ms. Jackson was born on March 17, 1974, in Hazlehurst to Barbara Nell Lewis Jackson and Thomas L. (Tommy) Jackson. She was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.

A funeral service was held April 3 at Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Heidi graduated from Copiah Academy, received a surgical tech degree from Hinds Community College, an associated nursing degree from Co-Lin Junior College, and Bachelor of Science in nursing degree from Delta State University. As a nurse, she enjoyed caring for many in several hospital facilities. She was a talented photographer, a skilled craftsperson, and a Color Street stylist. She also loved and rescued animals.

She was predeceased by her father, Thomas L. Jackson (Tommy); grandfathers, Norman M. Jackson Sr. and J.D. Lewis; as well an aunt, Kay Jackson; and uncles, Norman M. Jackson Jr. and John Allen Jackson.

Heidi is survived by her mother, Barbara Nell Lewis Jackson; brother, Judson Jackson (Shelly), both of Crystal Springs; sister, Elizabeth Huggins, of Brandon; brother, Royce “Boo” Rials (Lisa), of Crystal Springs; nephew, Tucker Jackson; and nieces, Camdyn Jackson and Piper Huggins. She is also survived by her grandmothers, Erma Deen Lewis and Vera Mae Jackson, of Crystal Springs; aunts, Dianne Jackson, Martha Ann Mitchell (Ronald), and Jadeen Barnhart (David); and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church, Building Fund, 3121 Didlake Rd., Crystal Springs, MS 39059; or Copiah Animal Shelter, 27084 US 51 N., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.