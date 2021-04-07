Hinds CC Raymond Campus inducts new PTK members

The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Hinds Community College held a ceremony March 26 at the Raymond Campus to induct new members for the spring 2021 semester.

Local inductees included Parker Johnson and Makayla Walker, both of Crystal Springs.

Phi Theta Kappa is the international honor society for community and junior college students. Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is extended to students who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or above on 12 or more transferable credit hours. There are more than 1,285 Phi Theta Kappa chapters throughout the United States and abroad.