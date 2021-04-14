Billy Ray Allen, 58, passed away April 4, 2021. A graveside service was held April 10 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Leo Spencer officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Affectionately known as “Hop,” Billy was born Sept. 6, 1962, to Robert Allen Jr. and Earnestine Davis-Allen in Copiah County. He was a 1981 graduate of Hazlehurst High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army after graduation. He later attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where he received a certification in heavy equipment operation.

Preceding him in death were his parents; grandparents, Mattie Bell and Rudell Maymon, Robert and Estella Allen Sr.; brothers, George Gray, Billy Charles Allen, John Bill Allen, Robert E. Beasley; and sister, Dorothy J. Belton.

Survivors include five sisters, Barbara White, Shirley Allen, Betty Swan, Martha Watts, and Lorene Jones; and one brother, Charles Allen, all of Hazlehurst.