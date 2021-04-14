Community & Religious Calendar

Sunday, April 18

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at Lake Hazle. All classmates are invited to help plan for the 50th class reunion. For more information, contact Ruby Bank Davis at 601-894-2810 or 769-237-9150.

Sunday, July 4

Pine Bluff Dentville Homecoming will be held in person at Pine Bluff Baptist Church beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4. The Pine Bluff-Dentville Cemetery Foundation Trustees thanks those who have been sending in their annual donations over the past year. Any donations prior to Homecoming can be mailed to Pine Bluff-Dentville Cemetery Foundation, P.O. Box 51, Hazlehurst, MS 39083-0051.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.