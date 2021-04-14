Deborah Anne Fallin

Deborah Anne Farnham Franz Fallin, 68, of Brookhaven, passed away April 7, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Nov. 21, 1952. Riverwood Family is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Fallin was a bookkeeper, and she loved cross stitching and talking to people about the Bible. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Mike and Freddie Farnham; grandparents, Ernest and Modena Holcomb, Joseph, and Janie Farnham; her first husband, John F. Franz V; and brothers, Joe Mike Farnham Jr. and Ernest Melvin Farnham.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 44 years, Robert C. Fallin Jr.; son, Robert C. Fallin III (Lindi); daughter, Nicole Fassett, and husband, Darryl; brother, Sean C. Farnham, and wife, Dallas; sisters, Victoria Fitzpatrick, and husband, Wes; Carolyn Blanchard, and husband, Nelson; five grandchildren, Zachary and Savannah Fassett, MaKinlee, Maycee and Bentley Fallin; along with two maternal aunts, Sally Deines and Martha Baskin; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and very dear friends.