John “Jack” F. Simon Sr., 86, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away April 7, 2021.

Jack was born on March 17, 1935, in Hazlehurst to Sue Scarborough Simon and Luther Carroll Simon. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Jack and his wife owned and operated Sandy’s, and later Jack’s Restaurant. He later went to work for Pacer Industries and ultimately retired. Jack was a parishioner of Little Flower Catholic Church. He enjoyed coaching youth sports and rooting for the Ole Miss Rebels.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine Simon; as well as his brother, Billy Carroll Simon.

Survivors include four children: daughter, Dori Simon Lipscomb (Allen) and their son Brett; son, John “Bubba” Simon Jr. (Jennifer) and their children McKenzie and Jasper; son, Scott Simon (Tammy) and their children Maggie and Eli; daughter, Susan Peaden (David Peaden II) and their children Katherine, John David and Lauren; his sister, Joyce Rials; his brother, Bobby Simon (Shelia); as well as a large family of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

Funeral Mass was held April 10 at Little Flower Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Matt Worthen, LT, CHC, USN celebrant. Entombment followed at Holy Cross Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all the staff of The Blake of Pensacola, Fla., for their exceptional care and support.