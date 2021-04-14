MDAC to distribute Farmers to Families Food Boxes at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is assisting the Mississippi Crisis Foundation in distributing 2,592 food boxes to the public at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21 as part of the USDA sponsored Farmers to Families Food Box Program.



“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is proud to partner with the Mississippi Crisis Foundation on this endeavor,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “A lot of our citizens are still struggling with health and loss of work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re glad to be able to assist Mississippi families in need on the State Fairgrounds.”



M. Palazola Produce Co., of Memphis, Tenn., will provide the 2,592 food boxes, containing meat, milk, cheese, yogurt, potatoes, and apples. In addition, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., of Jackson, is donating 6,480 dozen eggs. Those receiving a food box will also collect two and a half dozen eggs.



The public can start arriving at 9 a.m. and must remain in their vehicles with the windows up. MDAC volunteers will wear masks and gloves at all times and when instructed, the public will be allowed to open their car trunks for placement of their food box.



The United States Department of Agriculture created the Farmers to Families Food Box Program under the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Through this, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service partners with national, regional, and local suppliers, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels, and other food service businesses, to purchase up to $3 billion in fresh produce, dairy, and meat products. Suppliers then package these products into family-sized boxes and transport them to food banks, community and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits serving Americans in need.



The Mississippi State Fairgrounds is located at 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson, MS 39202. The public must enter through Gate 1 on Jefferson Street and exit through Gate 6 on Greymont Street. Visit www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food-to-usda/farmers-to-families-food-box to learn more about the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.