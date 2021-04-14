Winford “Benny” Nixon Jr.

On April 3, 2021, Winford Nixon Jr., of Hazlehurst, known to friends and family as Benny, passed way. A funeral service was held April 7 at Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Benny was born in La Grange, Ga., on April 10, 1944. He was the son of Winford Nixon Sr. and Matha Duncan Nixon. He was the first of seven children, all of which have preceded him in death, with the exception of his brother, Charlie, and sister, Gloria.

Benny graduated from Talledega High School and attended Jacksonville State College. He worked in management, specifically in the garment/apparel business most of his life.

As a former athlete, he loved all things competition and sports related. He was an avid sports fan in many areas but most especially Braves baseball and Alabama football (Roll Tide). Most that really knew him knew his absolute favorite sport was golf. In the last several years of his life, he enjoyed working at the Wolf Hollow Co-Lin Golf Course and sharing the game he loved so much with his friends. For Benny, golf was more than just a sport and pastime he loved, it brought him joy and peace.

Though Benny loved his sports and competition, his greatest love and accomplishments were that of his family. Survivors include his wife of almost 41 years, Brenda Ashley Nixon; his son, Ben Nixon III, and daughter-in-law, Gail; daughter, April Robinson; daughter, Ashley Rogers, and son-in-law, Charlie; and son, Chris Nixon; and honorary daughter-in-law, Marta. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joshua Ivy and wife Anita, Nicholas Robinson, Brock Nixon, Maggie Nixon, Aidan Rogers, Alex Grace Rogers; honorary grandchildren, Maria Torres, Lincoln Powell III, Madison Torres, and Makenzie Torres. And finally, he is survived by his great-grandchildren, Mariska and Paul Ivy.

Benny lived a full life, one of struggle and triumph, adventure and love. He had the love and support of a strong woman in Brenda, he treasured time spent golfing with his Ben, he cheered and admired the fighting spirit of April, he laughed and enjoyed of the adventures with Ashley, and was always there for a long conversation with Chris. He loved each of his grandchildren and was absolutely their No. 1 fan. He will be missed but never forgotten and always loved.