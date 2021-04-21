Blythe Cragon

Blythe Bond Cragon, 94, of Madison, passed away April 17, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Village in Madison. A private family burial service will be held at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Blythe was born Dec. 26, 1926. He was a long-time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church. He also was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity at LSU. During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a hospital purchasing agent and in banking as a director of Copiah Bank.

Blythe was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Cragon; father, Miller Murray Cragon; mother, Lou Willie Bond Cragon; and brothers, Miller Cragon Jr., Harvey Cragon, and William Cragon.

Blythe is survived by a daughter, Lynn Frazier; sons, B.B. Cragon Jr. and Bob Cragon; and six grandchildren.

The family requests any memorials be made to First Baptist Church in Hazlehurst or Covenant Presbyterian Church in Jackson.