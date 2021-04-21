Brenda Faye Coleman Bailey, 59, passed away April 10, 2021. A funeral service was held April 17 at New Hope United Methodist Church, with Dr. Rev. Robert C. Daniels officiating. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Brenda was born Jan. 7, 1962, to Rosetta Coleman and Henry Coleman. She graduated high school in Wesson and furthered her education at Copiah-Lincoln Community College. She was a life-long member of New Hope United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer, secretary, and superintendent.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joann Catchings, Louella Sanders, and Hazel Martin; and brothers, Donald, Fredrick, and Jimmy Coleman.

Survivors include her husband, Shelby Ray Bailey; son, Shelton Coleman, of Wesson; stepdaughter, Courtney Smith, of Hattiesburg; sisters, Henrine Sanders, Ruby Holmes, Sheila Coleman, Cassandra Pendleton, all of Wesson; Essie Mitchell, of Oakland, Calif.; Norma Daniels, of Hazlehurst; brothers, Arthur Coleman, of Wesson; Michael Coleman, of Washington, D.C.; and three granddaughters.