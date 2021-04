Saturday, May 1

Antioch M.B. Church is hosting a Mission Ministry Clothing Give-A-Way from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, May 1 at the Alvin G. Smith Mission House (behind the church), 1010 Missionary Rd., Hazlehurst. Everyone is welcome and are asked to bring their own bags.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.