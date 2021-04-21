Crystal Springs receives landscaping grant

The City of Crystal Springs was recently awarded a grant that is being used to improve landscaping in the downtown area and is providing a cut flower garden near the water department. The city received the grant from the Mississippi Urban Forest Council, in partnership with America in Bloom and Canadian National Railroad. Donna Yowell (right), executive director of MUFC, presents the award to Mayor Sally Garland. Landscaping has been installed around the downtown area and helps encourage neighborhood interaction, economic and property value enhancement, and improves quality of life in the community.