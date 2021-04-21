Martha Lorilla Barlow, 85, of Hazlehurst, passed away April 14, 2021, at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst. A graveside service was held April 18 at Antioch Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Barlow was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stevie Barlow Sr.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Barlow, of Barlow; and Stevie Barlow Jr., of Bolton; grandchildren, Christy Barlow Wells (Robert), of Wesson and Jessica Barlow Martin (James), of Florence; sister, Faye Russell, of Clinton; niece, Diane Runnels, of Wesson; and great-grandchildren, Hannah Wells and Jacob Martin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Antioch Cemetery Fund, 11038 Barlow Rd., Hazlehurst, MS 39083.