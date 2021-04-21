Shelly Eugene Scott Sr., 80, of Goldsboro, N.C., passed away Dec. 2, 2020. A service was held Dec. 11 at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Mr. Scott was born on Jan. 12, 1940, in Hazlehurst to John and Essie Harper Scott. After graduation from high school, he attended Utica Junior College. He then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served 28 years. After retirement, he worked for the State of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Amanda Jane McDonald; and brother, Johnnie Hugh Scott.

Survivors include his children, Renee Reynolds, Torrance Scott, Carl Scott, Vernette Trott-Barnes, Shelly E. Scott Jr., and Cortaa Robinson; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Faye Scott Moore-James.