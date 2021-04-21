Services for Starkey Coleman were held April 17, 2021, at Wesson Baptist Church. Interment was at Wesson Cemetery. Riverwood Family handled arrangements.

Mr. Coleman, 76, of Wesson, went to be with his Lord on April 14 at his home. He was born on March 21, 1945, to Sherrod Townsend Coleman and Joanna Ella Barksdale Coleman. He owned and operated Wesson Ace Hardware for 27 years. He continued to work as a business owner until his retirement. He was a member of Wesson Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Coleman loved his community, church, and family. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers, Sherrod Henry Coleman, Truly Coleman, Jerry Wayne Coleman; sisters, Kay Coleman and Dorothy Coleman Tuneburg; and grandson, Jacob Gene Shelton.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Katherine Newcomb Coleman; daughters, Rhonda Coleman Posey and husband Kevin, Sonya Coleman Smith and husband Mike, Kimberly Coleman Shelton and husband Roy; brother, Billy Coleman; sister, Judy Coleman Edwards; along with five grandchildren, Garrett Stark Posey and wife Haley, Anna Katherine Tinsley and husband Thomas, Joshua Mason Shelton and wife Kayla, Gage Marshall Posey, Coleman Britt Shelton and wife Hanna; and three great-grandchildren, Katherine Renea Tinsley, Zayden Carter Shelton, and Blair Anniston Posey.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wesson Baptist Church and Wesson Cemetery Association.