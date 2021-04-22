Fuller and Mathes display works for Arts Month in Hazlehurst

Two outstanding artists have works displayed in the windows of Pickard Law Firm in downtown Hazlehurst.

Joe Baby Fuller’s “5 Lizzies” is a group portrait of five of Fuller’s relatives – his mother, sister, niece, and two great-nieces. He graduated from Hazlehurst High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, majoring in journalism due to his love of reading and writing. Although having a particular ability and desire to create, he has had no formal art lessons. Fuller has been a participant in Hazlehurst April Arts Month walking tour for three years and has shared his detailed portraits for the tour.

As a child, Emily Mathes would make and mix her own paint from berries, grass, clay, or flower petals. Her father was her first art instructor, and she recalls drawing a horse with his help. She uses art as a type of therapy when dealing with life’s struggles. She knows that sitting down to paint can be influenced by whatever emotion she’s feeling at the time, and this will influence her art. Mathes is a graduate of Copiah Academy.