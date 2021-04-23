Co-Lin announces 2021-2022 cheerleaders

Copiah-Lincoln Community College cheerleader sponsor Micah Allen has announced cheerleaders for 2021-2022. Cheerleaders include Mary Ellen Brock, Lindsay Norton, Drew Meilstrup, Dustin Prather, Samuel Mabile, Collin Waldrop, William Hodgson, Tate Smith, Quintaye Bates and August Sullivan, all of Brookhaven; Allison Hendry, of Woodville; Abby Graves, of Silver Creek; Alyssa Carraway, of Wesson; Gabriella Hegwood, of Taylorsville; Anna Hedgepeth, Sydnie Thurman, Joe Lee Rutland, and Brandon McPhail, all of Monticello; Lydia Ellis, of Ellisville; and Rainie Welch, of Bogue Chitto. Selected as mascots were Janie Grace Henning and Turner Owens, both of Brookhaven.