Co-Lin receives landscaping grant

Copiah-Lincoln Community College has received a landscaping grant for tree planting and beautification throughout the campus. The projects include landscaping the entrance of campus, the pedestrian corridor, and creating a fruit tree orchard. The Mississippi Urban Forest Council (MUFC) has partnered with America in Bloom (AIB) and Canadian National Railroad (CN) to bring this project to the college.

“We are so excited to participate in this initiative for both campus beautification and the education opportunities it will provide,” said Dr. Jane Hulon, Co-Lin president.

The college hosted a sign installation event at the fruit tree orchard on April 19.

“These types of activities are significant improvements to the community. The social impact of green space, trees and gardens can be particularly pronounced when public spaces are transformed into places of beauty that foster safe places for neighborhood interaction, economic and property value enhancement, and improves the lives of those that live in or visit the community. This partnership is a good example of how collaboration between private, municipal and nonprofit can accomplish improvements for all Mississippi communities,” according to Donna Yowell, executive director of the MUFC.

The Mississippi Urban Forest Council is Mississippi’s only statewide nonprofit that works with communities and local groups to improve quality of life through landscapes and support strong communities for economic success on a local level.

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting approximately $250 billion worth of goods annually for the wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network spanning Canada and mid-America.

AIB envisions communities across the country as welcoming and vibrant places to live, work and play – benefiting from colorful plants and trees, enjoying clean environments, celebrating heritage, and planting pride through volunteerism. AIB promotes nationwide beautification through education and community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.