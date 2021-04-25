Ribbon cutting held for Simplicity Boutique

The Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce welcomed Simplicity Boutique with a ribbon cutting on April 18. Owners Betty, Justin, and Allie Rose Brown were joined by family and friends to celebrate the event at their 716 W. Georgetown St. storefront. Pictured are (front row, from left) Monta McDonald, Mayor Sally Garland, Lisa Chandler, Betty Brown, Allie Rose Brown, Justin Brown, Mary Dell McCoy; (back row) Sherry Sprouse, Edna Stevens, Marie Burgess, Shane Brown, Hanna Hall, Hattie Hall, Ricky Edwards, and Becky Brown.