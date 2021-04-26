Local students selected for Who’s Who at UM

The University of Mississippi selected 200 students to be honored among the 2020-21 class of Who’s Who at the University. The honorees were recognized for their achievements on April 9 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.

The following students were selected for Who’s Who inclusion:

Zuri Dixon Omere, of Crystal Springs, and Dearrius Rhymes, of Hazlehurst, were among those selected for Who’s Who inclusion.

“I am extremely proud of this impressive group of students,” said Brent Marsh, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students. “As a university, we’re only as strong as our students. Based on this incredible group of student leaders, we are very strong, indeed. I’m so pleased to recognize these students with the Who’s Who honor.”

Who’s Who Among Students at the University of Mississippi is a respected honor for students who excel academically and demonstrate leadership and community service on and off campus.