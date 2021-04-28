Adleain Thornton, 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst on April 18, 2021. A funeral service was held April 23 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Renfroe; her mother, Irene Calhoun; and her three sons, Mark, Craig, and Jamie Thornton.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee Hawkins (Paul), of Gallman; her daughters in love and caregivers, Susan Thornton (Danny) and Carol Thornton, both of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Melissa Dobson (Brant), of Waynesboro; Bethany Carraway (Kenneth), of Wesson; Hannah Sullivan, of Coweta, Okla.; and Mark Thornton, of Crystal Springs; one grandchild in love, Daniel Duke, of Wesson; 10 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Ayden, and Aubrey Carraway; Jonah and John Luke Sullivan; and Devon Sickinger, Megan Sickinger, Erik Sickinger, Savanna Dobson, and Briana Dobson; one great-grandchild, Jace Sickinger; and two first cousins, Ann Harrelson (Derrick) and Betty Byars, of Grenada.