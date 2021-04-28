Chautauqua Garden Club annual plant sale May 1

Chautauqua Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale in conjunction with the farmers market in downtown Crystal Springs on Saturday, May 1. The club will be set up at the gazebo on West Railroad Avenue beginning at 9 a.m.

A variety of bulbs, plants, and trees from club members’ own yards will be available at reasonable prices. Members will also be on hand to answer plant questions.

Proceeds from the sale goes to various projects in Crystal Springs.