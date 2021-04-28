Daisy Ruth Banks, 83, passed away April 14, 2021. A graveside service was held April 24 at Hazlehurst City Cemetery, with Rev. Willie Rogers officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Daisy was born July 7, 1937 in Hazlehurst to Floyd and Lurean Armstrong. She received her education in the Hazlehurst public school system. She was a member of Guiding Light Church of God in Christ, where she was involved in Prayer and Bible Band, Sunday school, and Young Women’s Christian Counsel. She was a licensed credentialed missionary in the Church of God in Christ.

Preceding her in death were her parent; brothers, John, Dan, William, and David Armstrong; sisters, Lula Coleman, Annette Burgess, Christine Johnson, Mary Vinson, Marie Steel, and Mildred Gilmore; children, Juanita, Katherine, and Larry; and granddaughter, Kisha Motley.

Survivors include her children, Billy Joe Barnes, Rickey Ray Motley, Cheryl Lynn Coley, and Adriane “Penny” Barnes; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.