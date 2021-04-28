Rev. Dr. Thomas Jerry Mitchell, 80, met Jesus on April 25, 2021, at his home in Ridgeland, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was born on Oct. 17, 1940. He grew up in Jackson and was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, where he met his future bride, Frankie Smith Mitchell. After graduation, Jerry attended Asbury College for one year and returned to Jackson to complete his studies at Millsaps College. He graduated from Millsaps College in 1965 and moved his family to Georgia, where he received his Masters of Divinity in 1968 from Emory University.

Jerry and his family had the privilege of serving many Methodist churches during his 24 years of pastoral ministry including: Pleasant Hill, Sylvarena, and Cedar Grove in Smith County (1960-1964); Puckett and Johns in Rankin County (1964-1965); Concord and Center Point in Georgia (1965-1968); Meadville in Franklin County (1968-1969); Gautier in Jackson County (1969-1974); Hazlehurst in Copiah County (1974-1980); and Capital Street in Jackson (1980-1984). After serving these churches, Jerry became the assistant director of the Mississippi United Methodist Foundation in 1984 and the executive director in 1985. After 46 years in the ministry, Jerry retired in 2007. Upon the request of the East Jackson District Superintendent, Jerry served as interim pastor at Singleton United Methodist Church from 2007-2009.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frankie Smith Mitchell; and his children, Mark Mitchell (Laura), Rebecca Mitchell Henley (Ross), and Stephen Mitchell (Karen). The joy of his life was spending time with his family, including 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Jerry was greeted in heaven by his daughter, Jerrie Lynn Mitchell; his parents, Dwight and Thelma Crosby Mitchell; and his brother, Olaf Mitchell.

A memorial service celebrating Jerry’s life was held April 28 at Madison United Methodist Church. Interment followed at Parkway Memorial Cemetery. Parkway Funeral Home handled arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Mitchell Family Scholarship, c/o Methodist Foundation, P.O. Box 2415, Ridgeland, MS 39158. These funds are awarded annually to United Methodist students to help offset college tuition expenses.

“ Well done, my good and faithful servant.”