Vera Stewart Smylie, 65, of Natchez, died April 23, 2021, at her home. House of Peoples Funeral Home was handled arrangements.

Ms. Smylie was born July 27, 1955, in Hazlehurst to Clarence Stewart Sr. and Velma Elizabeth Daniels Stewart. She received her formal education in the Hazlehurst City School District and was a member of Antioch M.B. Church.

Preceding her in death were her parents; three sons, Thomas Earl Smiley, Christopher Smiley, and Terrence Smylie; two sisters, Mae Lois Youngblood and Minnie Mae James; and two brothers, Clarence Stewart Jr. and Charles Stewart.

Survivors include one daughter, Katrina Smylie, of Natchez; one son, Timothy Smiley, of Locust Grove, Ga.; and eight grandchildren.