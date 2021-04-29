Hazlehurst High School baseball By Editor | April 29, 2021 Hazlehurst High School welcomes new baseball coach Antonio Benson. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Danqrius Hillard pitched for Hazlehurst recently in a game against Port Gibson. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in School News, Sports Related Posts Local students selected for Who’s Who at UM April 26, 2021 Co-Lin receives landscaping grant April 23, 2021 F.K. and Lucile Horton Scholarship endowed at Co-Lin April 7, 2021 Hinds CC Raymond Campus inducts new PTK members April 7, 2021 CSHS baseball team helps clean up Crystal Springs March 17, 2021