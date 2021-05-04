Hazlehurst seniors recognized By Editor | May 4, 2021 Hazlehurst High School recently recognized its Class of 2021 by placing signs for each senior in front of the school building at 101 S. Haley St. The signs featured each student’s senior portrait and name. Posted in School News Related Posts Chandler Byrd signs golf scholarship with Co-Lin May 1, 2021 Hazlehurst High School baseball April 29, 2021 Local students selected for Who’s Who at UM April 26, 2021 Co-Lin receives landscaping grant April 23, 2021 F.K. and Lucile Horton Scholarship endowed at Co-Lin April 7, 2021