On May 2, 2021, Ray Kirby Brewer was reunited with the following loved ones who preceded him in meeting the author and finisher of his faith: wife, Betty Brewer; daughter, Celena Michelle “Misty” Brewer; sister, Jeanene Engle; brother, Jimmy Brewer; and parents, Grover Laverne “Bud” and Anna Lou Brewer.

Born in Mobile, Ala., on Oct. 13, 1943, Kirby later grew up in Georgetown with three sisters and two brothers. Kirby graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1963. Employed by Fountain Electric, Kirby retired in 2008 from Delphi Packard of Brookhaven. Spending most of his later years enjoying life’s simple pleasures, Kirby did not miss an opportunity for getting together with friends and family, vacationing in the mountains, laughing and making others laugh, bragging about Alabama football, watching western movies, spending time outdoors, enjoying seafood, peanut butter and honey sandwiches, and a good milkshake, reminiscing with fellow members of the IBEW Local 480 of Jackson, and volunteering to help whenever and wherever help was needed. Besides his family, those who knew Kirby best could tell of his unwavering sense of patriotism reflected in the time he served in the Army National Guard, the love he had for Bro. Johnnie Stewart and the Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church family, the joy he found in caring for his animals, and above all, the hope he found in Jesus.

Family members holding fast to many treasured memories of Kirby include his beloved wife, Patsy Brewer; siblings, Judy (Randy) Clyburn, Billie (Johnny Mack) Smith, and Mickey (Teresa) Brewer; son, Russell (Susan) Brewer; grandchildren, Dustin, Russell Jr., Taylor, Daniel (Rachel), Haley and Timothy Brewer; stepdaughter, Dr. Amanda (Shane) Stocks; grandchildren, Sadie and A.J. Stocks; many great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers in-law, along with adored nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held May 5 at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Graveside was at Harmony Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Timothy Brewer Scholarship Fund (Copiah Bank). The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Baptist Hospital and the Copiah County Medical Center therapy team, who bravely work with coronavirus patients each and every day.