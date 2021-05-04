Thomas H. “Tommy” Barlow, 69, of Hazlehurst, passed away April 28, 2021. Services were held May 3 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Barlow Family Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Barlow was born in Hazlehurst to William “Bud” Jasper Barlow and Ruth Nations Barlow. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, William Andrew “Andy” Barlow; and grandparents, Jim and Ivy Barlow, and Jess and Sally Nations.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Hynum Barlow; sons, Jimmy Barlow, Timmy Barlow, Brandon Hynum, and Travis McNatt; brother, Billy Barlow; sisters, Marguerite Barlow Clem and Celia Barlow Daughdrill; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.