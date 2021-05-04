On April 27, 2021, William “Burt” Darling, beloved brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at the age of 64, surrounded by family.

Burt was born on Sept. 20, 1956, in Jackson, to Bill and Bonnie Darling. He married the love of his life, Lisa Glover, in October 2007. They were married for just six short years when Lisa preceded Burt in death in March 2013.

Burt served in the U.S. Army in his early twenties and upon returning home, began his trade as an electrician, retiring with the City of Jackson in 2016.

Burt was an avid Ole Miss fan and attended as many football and baseball games as he could, first as a young kid with his father and grandfather, and later with his brother or friends. His collection of Ole Miss paraphernalia is legendary. Whenever possible, his vehicles were always red or blue.

In addition to Ole Miss, he was deeply dedicated to his family and church. He loved all animals but especially dogs, and he was rarely without one throughout his life.

Burt’s sense of humor was widely known and (mostly) loved. A born storyteller and comedian, he could make anyone laugh on their worst day. He was a heck of a karaoke singer.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vickie; and beloved wife, Lisa; Burt is survived by his sister, Yvonne (Brad); brother, Ricky (Lanita); stepdaughter, Heather and her children, Kyle and Shelby; nieces and nephews, Chris, Scottie, Cara, and William; and his faithful dog, Brandy.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8 at Natchez Trace Cemetery in Madison. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to Jackson-area animal rescue organizations.