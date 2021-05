Sunday, May 9

Mt. Canaan Baptist Church on Dentville Road, Hazlehurst, will hold their Men’s Empowerment Day Program at 10:30 a.m. May 9. Guest speaker is Rev. Ben Williams of The Rock Church and New St. John Church, both of Wesson. Social distancing and face mask guidelines to be followed as required by the CDC.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.