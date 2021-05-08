Local students graduate from University of Mississippi

The University of Mississippi celebrated more than 5,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2021 during the university’s 168th Commencement exercises April 29 to May 2.

The following local students were candidates for graduation:

A’mya Ireanna Jones, of Crystal Springs, was a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Jones was an Interdisciplinary Studies and Theatre major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Jadaccia Era’shay Brown, of Crystal Springs, was a candidate for a Bachelor of Social Work. Brown was a Social Work major in the School of Applied Sciences.

Jeffrey Ivan Rodriguez-Cano, of Crystal Springs, was a candidate for a Bachelor of Science. Rodriguez-Cano was an Integrated Marketing Communications major in the School of Journalism and New Media.

Jenny Liu, of Crystal Springs, was a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Liu was a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

Anna Kennedy Shock, of Crystal Springs, was a candidate for a Master of Arts. Shock was a Teaching major in the Graduate School.

Peyton Chandler Murphy, of Hazlehurst, was a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Murphy was a General Business major in the School of Business Administration.

Dearrius Diante Rhymes, of Hazlehurst, was a candidate for a Bachelor of Science. Rhymes was a Chemistry major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Tyler Gary Mangold, of Hazlehurst, was a candidate for a Bachelor of Arts. Mangold was a Political Science major in the College of Liberal Arts.

Kyle Gregory Holloway, of Wesson, was a candidate for a B.S. in Pharmaceutical Sciences. Holloway was a Pharmaceutical Sciences major in the School of Pharmacy.

Mary Munn, of Wesson, was a candidate for a Bachelor of Business Administration. Munn was a General Business major in the School of Business Administration.

Rodney Cabe Stephens, of Wesson, was a candidate for a B.S. in Civil Engineering. Stephens was a Civil Engineering major in the School of Engineering.

“This class of graduates is marked by incredible achievements, character, and resilience, and it is a great privilege to celebrate them during Commencement,” said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. “They have accomplished so much during their years at the university, and the path ahead is bright and filled with endless possibilities.”

Jonathan T.M. Reckford, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity International, delivered the Commencement address on May 1 in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.