Albertine Hillard, 64, passed away April 29, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. A graveside service was held May 7 at St. Peter Church of Christ (Holiness) USA Cemetery, Hazlehurst, with Pastor Kendrick Barnes officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Albertine was born on Oct. 15, 1956, in Hazlehurst to Roy and Jennie Mae Sutton. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Joe Robert Hillard; daughter, Juanita Williams; brothers, Willie Frank Sutton and John “Billy” Sutton; and sisters, Sadie Mae Hubbard and Geneva Ramsey.

Survivors include her sons, Joe Hillard, Rex Hillard, and Joe Hillard; daughter, Janette Sutton; sisters, Velma Lee Sutton and Annie Ruth Sutton; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.