Amie B. Stuart Durr, 80, passed away April 28, 2021. A funeral service was held May 8 at Shady Grove M.B. Church in Crystal Springs, with Pastor Willie F. Mitchell officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Amie was born April 1, 1941, to Rev. Dudley Stewart and Ollie Bell Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Rev. Howard Stewart, Robert Stewart, Edward Stewart, Mavis Biggs, Florence Bogan, Dorothy Stewart, and Alice Chess.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Florence, of Terry; Alice Jefferson, of Hazlehurst; and Lorse Durr Jr., of Kansas City, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ike Stewart and Coleman Biggs, of Picayune; and sisters, Mable Gilmore, of Picayune; Sandra McCollum, of Hazlehurst; and Linda Boney, of Byram.