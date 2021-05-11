Anthony Charles Wilson, 57, passed away April 30, 2021. A graveside service was held May 7 at New Pisgah Cemetery, Crystal Springs, with Pastor Mark Neal officiating. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Anthony was born March 25, 1964, in Crystal Springs to L.W. and Rosie Wilson. Preceding him in death was his father.

Survivors include his mother, Rosie Wilson, of Crystal Springs; children, Erica Wilson, Skler Wilson, and Deshun Wilson, all of Crystal Springs; brothers, Walter Lee Wilson, Azyium Wilson, and Alzeavous Wilson; and sisters, Gladys Stevens, Renee Wilson, Lationion Mays, Arienecia Terrell, Taviyah Wilson, and Za’tuna Wilson.